Badshah and Isha Rikhi have confirmed their separation, saying they mutually decided to part ways and requesting privacy amid months of speculation.

Rapper-singer Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have confirmed that they are parting ways. The couple made the announcement on Monday evening, August 31, months after their marriage became public and weeks after speculation about trouble in their relationship gained momentum. Badshah shared a joint statement on his Instagram Story, saying that the decision was mutual and made with respect. He also requested fans and the media to give them privacy as they move forward separately.

Badshah, Isha Rikhi confirm separation after months of speculation: “Mutually decided to part ways”

“I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time,” Badshah wrote.

The couple further made it clear that they do not wish to discuss the matter publicly. “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” the statement read.

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Isha Rikhi’s emotional post had sparked speculation

The announcement comes weeks after Isha shared an emotional note on social media that led to questions about the status of her marriage. In the post shared in July, the actress spoke about staying silent because of fear and said she felt overwhelmed by what she described as her husband’s “influence, power, and resources.”

“There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do,” she wrote.

Isha further said that her silence should not be seen as acceptance. “Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Badshah’s second marriage

The separation marks the end of Badshah’s second marriage. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The two reportedly met on Facebook and got married in 2012. Badshah and Jasmine welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017. The couple later separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. Badshah has continued to co-parent their daughter following their separation.

Also Read: Isha Rikhi breaks silence on separation rumours with Badshah with cryptic post: “Silence was never acceptance”

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