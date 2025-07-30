The comic caper Son Of Sardaar 2 is all set to be released this week, that is, Friday, August 1. The film was earlier scheduled for release on July 25. As a result, the makers completed the censor process in advance, on July 16. But on July 19, the team of Son Of Sardaar 2 decided to postpone its release as Saiyaara became an unexpected blockbuster and there were clear signs that it would have a strong second week as well. That could have affected the prospects of both Son Of Sardaar 2 and Saiyaara. With two days left until the release of the Ajay Devgn-starrer, we bring you the changes suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after viewing the film, in this article.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors Xi Jinping’s mention in Son Of Sardaar 2; replaces ‘item’ with ‘madam’

The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC didn’t ask for any visual cuts. Hence, all the action scenes have been left untouched. However, they asked the makers to make changes in the dialogues in four places. The mention of Xi Jinping, the President of China, was asked to be muted and replaced. The word ‘item’ was replaced with ‘madam’. Meanwhile, ‘Kutte ki tarah’ was removed and changed to ‘Bahut buri tarah’. Lastly, a sentence that began with ‘Bhagwan…’ and ended with ‘…Pe Lezim’ was asked to be replaced with an appropriate dialogue.

Once these changes were made, Son Of Sardaar 2 was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 147.32 minutes. In other words, Son Of Sardaar 2 is 2 hours, 27 minutes and 32 seconds long.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Son Of Sardaar 2 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and the late Mukul Dev. It is backed by Devgn Films and Jio Studios and is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

