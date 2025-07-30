The much-awaited action-comedy Son of Sardaar 2 is all set to storm cinemas this Friday, August 1, 2025. Headlined by Ajay Devgn and backed by Jio Studios, the film’s advance bookings are now officially open — and to sweeten the deal for fans, the makers have announced a special Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) ticket offer, applicable only for first day shows across select theatres.

Son of Sardaar 2 Advance Bookings open with BOGO offer, but box office journey may be bumpy

The promotional offer is a strategic push to boost footfalls on opening day and create early buzz for the sequel, which follows up on the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar. The film promises to retain the franchise’s signature mix of slapstick humour, over-the-top action, and Punjabi family drama — all centred around Devgn’s larger-than-life persona.

'SON OF SARDAAR 2' ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN – BOGO OFFER ANNOUNCED... #SonOfSardaar2 advance bookings are now LIVE.#AjayDevgn and #JioStudios have announced a special BOGO [Buy One Get One] free ticket offer – valid only for *first day shows*. Releasing in cinemas THIS FRIDAY [1… pic.twitter.com/YfIMIsGuMf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2025

However, despite the fanfare, Son of Sardaar 2 faces an uphill battle at the box office. The film’s release is wedged between two high-profile titles — Saiyaara, which continues to dominate screens since its release last Friday, and the much-hyped War 2, slated to release just a week later on August 8. Both films have strong brand pull and big stars, creating stiff competition and potentially dividing audience attention and screen space.

Additionally, while the BOGO offer may help drive higher occupancy on Day 1, it could also impact the film’s opening day revenue. With one free ticket given for every purchase, net collections for Friday could take a hit, particularly in urban centres where the offer is expected to see significant uptake. While this may work to Son of Sardaar 2’s advantage in terms of packed houses and social media chatter, it could dampen the immediate financial return — a factor that holds weight in today’s aggressively competitive box office landscape.

Nevertheless, the film benefits from Ajay Devgn’s mass appeal and the nostalgia attached to the first installment. If early audience reactions are positive, the film could find its footing through strong word-of-mouth, especially in single screens and smaller centres where Devgn continues to draw a loyal base.

As Friday approaches, all eyes will be on how Son of Sardaar 2 navigates the crowd and the commerce — and whether this gamble of timing and ticketing will pay off.

Also Read: Son of Sardaar 2 – Five challenges that lie ahead for the movie at the box office

More Pages: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.