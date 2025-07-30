After wrapping up its initial outdoor schedule in South Mumbai, Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria has now moved to a more controlled filming environment. According to a report by Mid-Day, the production is currently underway at Ellora Studios in Mira Road, where an elaborate police station set has been erected to capture some of the most intense portions of the story.

Rohit Shetty begins interrogation scenes for Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham: Report

A Gritty Shift from Spectacle to Substance

Unlike Shetty’s trademark action-heavy cop universe, the Rakesh Maria biopic is taking a more grounded approach. The filmmaker is this time delving into the world of real-life investigations, choosing a procedural drama tone over his usual stylized action. Reportedly, the yet-untitled film is based on Maria’s best-selling memoir, Let Me Say It Now, which chronicles his involvement in high-profile cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts, the 26/11 attacks, and the interrogation of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who plays the titular role, is currently filming a two-week schedule that focuses on high-stakes interrogation sequences. The report quoted an insider saying, “The South Mumbai schedule gave the film its authentic urban texture. Now, we’re focusing on pivotal indoor scenes that require controlled lighting, precise staging, and a crowd of 50 to 100 people each day.”

These scenes are said to be crucial in capturing the psychological depth and strategic brilliance of Maria during his investigative years.

Action Still in Store

While the film may be positioned as a character-driven drama, it won't be entirely devoid of action. Sources reveal that five major action sequences have been planned and are slated to be shot towards the end of August.

“Rohit is treating this project differently. It’s more than just an action movie — it’s a cinematic deep dive into the life of a man who was at the helm during some of Mumbai’s darkest and most challenging moments,” shared a unit insider.

Currently targeting a 2026 release, the film is expected to enter post-production soon after the completion of its current schedule.

Also Read: BREAKING: John Abraham unveils his dashing Rakesh Maria biopic look at Lakadbaggha graphic novel launch; CONFIRMS Rohit Shetty’s film and Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma’s Munkeeman

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.