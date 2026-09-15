Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported about the censor details of this week's Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it releases on September 18. The same day sees the release of Vibe. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the comic caper.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors ‘B**** C***’ in Vibe; action scenes left untouched in Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta starrer

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Vibe on September 11. Just like Daayra, Vibe also hasn't got any visual cuts. Hence, all the romantic and violent scenes have been left untouched by the Examining Committee of the CBFC. The only change they asked was to mute the word 'B**** C***'. Secondly, an anti-drug disclaimer was asked to be added in the beginning.

Once these changes were made, Vibe was passed with an 'A' certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 145.55 minutes. In other words, Vibe is 2 hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds.

Vibe stars Kunal Kemmu, who is also the film’s director. Besides Kunal, the film stars Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Yashpal Sharma. Vibe is the second film of Preity G Zinta after her comeback. Her previous film, Batwara 1947, was released last month and also received an ‘A’ rating.

Also Read: Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s TENTH film to receive ‘A’ rating from CBFC; Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe also gets adult certificate

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

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