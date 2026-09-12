It’s the year of adult films, it seems. After Dhurandhar The Revenge, Mirzapur, Cocktail 2, Batwara 1947, O'Romeo, Assi, Bandar etc. the two big Hindi releases next week have also received an ‘A’ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

BREAKING: Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s TENTH film to receive ‘A’ rating from CBFC; Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe also gets adult certificate

Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was passed today, that is, September 11, by the CBFC, with an ‘A’ rating. The length of the film, as per the censor certificate, is 143,16 minutes. In other words, Daayra is 2 hours, 23 minutes and 16 seconds long. The investigative thriller is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's tenth film that will be for adults only. The other 9 films were Ajnabee (2001), Chameli (2003), Dev (2004), Omkara (2006), Kurbaan (2009), Heroine (2012), Udta Punjab (2016), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and The Buckingham Murders (2024).

Meanwhile, Vibe was also passed by the CBFC today. The comic caper also received an ‘adults only’ rating from the Censor Board. According to the CBFC website, Vibe's length is 145.55 minutes, or 2 hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds.

Vibe stars Kunal Kemmu, who is also the film’s director. Besides Kunal, the film stars Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Yashpal Sharma. Vibe is the second film of Preity G Zinta after her comeback. Her previous film, Batwara 1947, was released last month and also received an ‘A’ rating.

An industry insider commented, “Daayra’s ‘A’ rating is understandable as the film deals with a theme that is suitable for adult and mature audiences. However, Vibe looks like a fun entertainer that can be enjoyed by adults as well as kids and teens. It seems to be in the zone of Kunal Kemmu’s previous directorial, Madgaon Express (2024), which had received a U/A rating. Hence, its adult certification will come as a surprise for many.”

Both Daayra and Vibe will release in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Preity Zinta reveals why she avoids watching her own films; says, “I feel very awkward”

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

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