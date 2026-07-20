Batwara 1947 has emerged as one of the year's most anticipated films. From its evocative motion poster and impactful character posters to its powerful first teaser, every reveal has steadily heightened excitement around this compelling story of courage, sacrifice, and resilience. The makers have dropped a brand-new gripping teaser that raises the stakes even further, offering a glimpse into an intense, high-octane cinematic experience. Amidst this, the first song from the film is all set for it's release tomorrow.

EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 FIRST song to release on July 21 ahead of August release

While the teasers of Batwara 1947 have kept audiences intrigued, the film's first song is now all set for its release. With the excitement surrounding the film continuing to build, the makers are set to unveil its first song tomorrow. The track is expected to add a new musical dimension to the film and further elevate the already soaring anticipation.

Batwara 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on, Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Ali Fazal shares his experience of working with Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947; says, “Sunny sir is all heart”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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