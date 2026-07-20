Last year, to celebrate Aamir Khan's 60th birthday, a special film festival was organized across cinemas, allowing moviegoers to revisit several of the superstar's iconic films, including Dangal, Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani, Ghajini, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Andaz Apna Apna, Taare Zameen Par, Sarfarosh, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Talaash, Fanaa, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil, PK, Dhoom 3, Rang De Basanti, Ghulam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. However, one of his biggest and most celebrated films, 3 Idiots (2009), was notably absent from the line-up. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that the Rajkumar Hirani-directed blockbuster is finally set to return to cinemas, courtesy of NH Studioz.

EXCLUSIVE: 3 Idiots returns to cinemas on September 4, 2026; NH Studioz seals landmark three-figure crore Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films catalogue acquisition

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "N H Studioz, under the leadership of Shri Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat, has pulled off one of the biggest catalogue acquisitions in recent times by securing the rights to a major slate of films from Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. The deal is said to be worth a staggering three-figure crore amount."

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films catalogue acquired by NH Studioz includes Khamosh, Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Kareeb, Mission Kashmir, Munna Bhai MBBS, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, 3 Idiots, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, PK, Broken Horses, Wazir, Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Shikara.

The source further revealed, "As part of its strategic plans, N H Studioz is set to bring back the iconic blockbuster 3 Idiots to cinemas with a grand re-release on September 4, 2026, giving audiences an opportunity to experience one of Indian cinema's most beloved films on the big screen once again."

Interestingly, 3 Idiots will arrive in cinemas during the Teachers' Day week, making the timing particularly apt given the film's memorable portrayal of student life. The re-release also coincides with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's birthday, which falls on September 5, that is, the same day as Teachers' Day.

Today, N H Studioz boasts one of India's largest film libraries, with nearly 5,000 titles across multiple languages. The company continues to strengthen its presence in content ownership, distribution and production. It is also gearing up to produce an Akshay Kumar-starrer, besides another ambitious project with one of the industry's leading filmmakers.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s 10-year-old video proves his stand on Sonam Wangchuk hasn’t changed; superstar had then said, “3 Idiots is based on Five Point Someone, not on any real-life person”

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