Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Operation Safed Sagar, its upcoming military drama based on one of the most significant yet lesser-known chapters of the 1999 Kargil War. Inspired by real events, the series chronicles the Indian Air Force's crucial role during Operation Safed Sagar, the historic high-altitude air campaign that played a pivotal role in supporting the Indian Army during the conflict.

Operation Safed Sagar trailer unveiled: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill lead Netflix series inspired by Indian Air Force’s Kargil War mission

Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the series explores how the Indian Air Force stepped in after Pakistani forces occupied strategic positions across challenging mountain terrain. Recognised as the world's highest air operation, Operation Safed Sagar became a defining moment in India's military history, with the country's youngest fighter squadron rising to meet one of the nation's toughest wartime challenges.

At the heart of the narrative is the Golden Arrows Squadron, led by Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa 'Tony', portrayed by Jimmy Shergill, alongside Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, played by Siddharth. As the conflict intensifies over the mountains of Kargil, the squadron's young fighter pilots are tasked with executing perilous missions under extraordinary circumstances. The series also delves into the lives of the families waiting back home, highlighting the emotional resilience and unwavering support of the loved ones behind the men in uniform.

To ensure authenticity, the makers conducted extensive research and consulted Indian Air Force veterans and families associated with the operation. The series was filmed across operational Indian Air Force bases with access to actual aircraft and military infrastructure, recreating the scale and intensity of the mission in real high-altitude environments.

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Speaking about the project, Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, said, “Some stories are a privilege to tell and Operation Safed Sagar is one of them. Bringing the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil conflict to the screen has been our most ambitious production in India to date, made possible through the extraordinary support of the Indian Air Force. From our remarkable cast to Indian artists, technicians and VFX teams, every person behind this series has helped bring this story to life with authenticity, ambition and incredible craftsmanship, a reflection of the extraordinary talent that exists in India's creative ecosystem. We're equally proud to have young and fresh creators - Abhijit Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and the vision of director Oni Sen, who helped shape this project from the ground up. We also deeply value our partnership with Matchbox Shots for yet another riveting story with unforgettable characters. We hope audiences experience not just the scale of this series, but the courage, sacrifice and spirit at its heart."

Reflecting on directing the series, Oni Sen shared, "From the very beginning, we wanted to tell the story of Operation Safed Sagar with honesty, scale, and emotional truth. While the operation itself is extraordinary, what stayed with us throughout this journey were the pilots, officers, and families whose courage, resilience, and sacrifices continue to inspire us. We're incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the outset and for backing our vision with unwavering trust and conviction. They were true creative partners, championing the project and giving us the support and freedom to tell this story with the authenticity, ambition, and scale it deserved. I'm equally grateful to our producers, Feel Good Films and Matchbox Shots, our exceptional cast, and the entire crew, whose passion and dedication brought these real-life heroes to the screen with sincerity and heart. We hope this series stands as a fitting tribute to their courage and sacrifice, and that audiences around the world connect with their extraordinary story."

The series also received guidance from Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B.S. Dhanoa, who played a key role in the real-life operation. Speaking about the project, he said, “India is ready to hear this story now. In fact, it is long overdue. Operation Safed Sagar deserves to be told, and I’m glad it is finally being brought to life. When I was the Chief of the Air Staff, I had only two wishes. First, that the story of the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil War must be told. It is one of the most important chapters in our history. Second, that any film or series on this subject should inspire young boys and girls to join the Indian Air Force. Stories like these ignite young minds. Even today, after retirement, I keep telling veterans who have served in wars to visit schools and share their experiences. These stories have the power to inspire the next generation. If this series succeeds in igniting that spark and encourages more young Indians to join the Indian Air Force, I would consider that my objective achieved.”

Directed by Oni Sen, the series has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. The ensemble cast features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

Blending large-scale action with deeply personal stories of courage, sacrifice, and service, Operation Safed Sagar aims to bring an untold chapter of India's military history to audiences around the world. The series premieres on August 7, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Mihir Ahuja talks about playing an IAF pilot in Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar: “It feels like a dream come true”

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