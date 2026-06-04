Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Scary Movie, scheduled for a release on June 5, has been delayed, while Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Peddi (Hindi version) and He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe are facing screen-sharing issues. We have now exclusively learned that the Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar is also facing problems securing the desired number of shows. As a result, Zee Studios has put its showcasing on hold in national chains.

EXCLUSIVE: Amid screen-sharing battle, Bandar team puts showcasing on hold in national chains

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Bandar planned for an audience-oriented release, requesting only 4 shows in 5-screen multiplexes and 3 shows in 4-screen plexes post 1 pm, which seems a fair and doable ask. But since PVR Inox and Cinepolis are distributing Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and PVR is partly distributing Peddi for Jio Studios, the national chains have allotted unfair shows to Bandar.”

The source further said, “The Bandar team has taken a firm stance and asked the national chains to put the programming of its film on hold until the showcasing is sorted, especially since the Bandar makers believe that the advance sales of Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are underwhelming.”

Bollywood Hungama exclusively contacted Zee Studios Distribution & Revenue Head, Girish Johar. He said, “Our ask is very fair. The producers and us have devised a particular release strategy catering to the core target audience. Accordingly, we had requested cinemas across the country to give us certain allotted shows of the film, that is, 3-4 shows in 5 screens post 1 pm. The duration of the film is also not very long either (130 minutes). We are also aware that there is a heavy rush of releases this week. That is why, we didn’t go for a wide release. The plexes are still working on it and the back-and-forth is still going on.”

When asked about the screen count, Girish Johar replied, “We plan to release in 500-600 screens. It’s a smart release strategy. We want to build upon the word of mouth and then increase showcasing, as we believe the film will have long legs at the box office.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: ‘B**** c***’ replaced with ‘banjo’ in Bandar; CBFC replaces extreme cuss words with ‘c*****e’, ‘g***u’, ‘f****r’

More Pages: Bandar Box Office Collection

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