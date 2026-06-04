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Bollywood Hungama » News » Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76 » Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

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Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

en Bollywood News Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

He was also the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from January 2015 to August 2017.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passed away today at the age of 76 at his residence in Mumbai. Producer Shashi Ranjan told News 9 that he wasn’t keeping well since quite some time. “Pahlaj ji was not keeping well. He was taken home from Nanavati Hospital, where he breathed his last,” Ranjan told the publication.

Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Nihalani was known for producing a number of mainstream Hindi films in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of these include, Haathkadi (1982), Izaam (1986), Aag Hi Aag (1987), Paap Ki Duniya (1988), Gunahon Ka Faisla (1990), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), Andaz (1994), etc. Among these, the ones for which he is known the most are Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen, both directed by David Dhawan and starring Govinda.

Later on, he went on to produce some other films, including Uljhan (2001), Talaash: The Hunt Begins (2003), Hello Mumbai (2016), Julie 2 (2017), Rangeela Raja (2019), etc. His last film happens to be Anari Is Back, which released in 2023.

Nihalani is also known for serving as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from January 2015 to August 2017. During this phase, he was constantly in the news for the various decisions he took as the head of the board.

As per a statement released by Nihalani’s family, the funeral will take place today at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 3 pm.

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