In 2020, Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut had an epic clash on Twitter over their disagreements about the Farmer’s Protest. In an interesting turn of events, 5 ½ years later, their films are now all set to release on the same day.

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut: Main Vaapas Aaunga to CLASH with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on June 12

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in a crucial role in Main Vaapas Aaunga. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Anjana Sukhani. It marks the second association of Diljit with Imtiaz after the much-loved 2024 Netflix musical film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Just like their last film, Main Vaapas Aaunga’s music is also composed by music maestro A R Rahman. The film deal with partition and is set during the 1947 Partition era and the present-day.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata stars Kangana Ranaut playing the role of a nurse who saves lives while on duty at Cama And Albless Hospital during Mumbai’s 26/11 terror attacks. The film also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde and Esha Dey and is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and Manikarnika Films. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut, Shailesh R Singh, Dhaval Gada, Babita Ashiwal and Adi Sharma, while it is directed by Manoj Tapadia.

Not the first clash

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut clashed at the box office. On July 26, 2019, Diljit’s Arjun Patiala was released, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. It was a spoof cop comedy, directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep Leyzell's Bake My Cake Films.

The same day also saw the release of Judgementall Hai Kya, a black comedy starring Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amrita Puri. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Whether this clash translates into added footfalls for either film remains to be seen, but the Diljit-Kangana face-off has certainly given the June 12 releases an unexpected talking point.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals Mukesh Chhabra messaged her 10 times for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; calls him a ‘gateway’ for new talent

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

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