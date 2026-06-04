The dark drama, Bandar, will release tomorrow, June 5, and has caught attention due to its subject, Bobby Deol’s association with director Anurag Kashyap for the first time and the smart use of the song ‘Come On Baby’. The censor process was completed last week, and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘B**** c***’ replaced with ‘banjo’ in Bandar; CBFC replaces extreme cuss words with ‘c*****e’, ‘g***u’, ‘f****r’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with an 'A' certificate. The good news is that despite the theme, the CBFC's Examining Committee (EC) hasn't asked for any visual cuts.

However, too many changes were made to the dialogues, mostly involving abusive language used throughout the film. The word 'b**** c***' was replaced with 'banjo'. Moreover, several other, presumably extreme cuss words, were replaced with 'saale', 'c*****e', 'haramkhor', 'g***u', 'pagal', 'f****r', 'bloody', 'hooking up', 'moron', 'g***d', 'c****a', 'wise guy', 'f*****g', 'f****r', 'j***t ke baal', 'saamaan', 'ling', 'b****e', 'j***t', 'moron', 'willy', 'weenie' and 'clown'. Some words (not mentioned whether or not they were abuses) were replaced with 'aicha gavat', 'goddamit', 'baby', 'nasha', 'ladki', 'kamine' and 'hum sab'.

The word 'b*****d' was asked to be deleted while an abusive word in the third act was asked to be muted. Three more abusive words were also muted. The dialogue 'kitna bhi sindoor' was asked to be modified.

Lastly, the makers submitted documentary evidence stating that the story is inspired by true events. Also, a consent letter from celebrities was submitted for using their names in the film.

Once these changes were made, Bandar was handed over a censor certificate on May 30. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 130.27 minutes. In other words, Bandar is 2 hours, 10 minutes and 27 seconds long.

Besides Bobby Deol, Bandar also stars Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi and others.

Also Read: Producer Nikhil Dwivedi reveals Bobby Deol had “someone’s foot on his cheek, sometimes on his stomach” during Bandar’s jail shoot

More Pages: Bandar Box Office Collection

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