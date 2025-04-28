Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero offers Rs 99 tickets for one day ONLY! Check deets here

Excel Entertainment’s Ground Zero has arrived in cinemas, bringing to the big screen a powerful and deeply moving story inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of the BSF’s most remarkable operation in 50 years, the film captures the spirit of extraordinary bravery, selfless sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism. With emotionally charged storytelling and powerful performances, Ground Zero is leaving an indelible impact on audiences across the nation.

As audiences continue to celebrate this story of valour, sacrifice, and patriotism, the makers have announced an exciting offer: tickets for Ground Zero will be available starting from Rs 99, EXCLUDING recliners and premium formats. This offer is applicable in select cities, cinemas, and shows; other T&Cs apply. Offer valid only on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the powerful journey of Ground Zero with tickets starting from Rs 99 — only for a limited time tomorrow in cinemas near you.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. The film was released in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

