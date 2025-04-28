Prime Video announced May 9 as the premiere date for its upcoming Original drama series Gram Chikitsalay. Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF) and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the Original series is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava and directed by Rahul Pandey. The five-part series follows the journey of Dr. Prabhat, an ambitious city doctor, who navigates bureaucratic hurdles, sceptical locals, and small-town eccentricities to revive a nearly defunct Public Health Center in a remote village. Gram Chikitsalay features a stellar ensemble cast including Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak in lead roles, along with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles. Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, Gram Chikitsalay will be available to stream starting May 9.

"At Prime Video, our mission extends beyond entertainment – we're committed to showcasing India's vibrant tapestry through stories that resonate universally while celebrating our distinct local flavours. Gram Chikitsalay embodies this vision perfectly," said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video India. "This series masterfully weaves together comedy and compelling social commentary, following an idealistic young doctor thrust into the heart of rural India. The story takes viewers through a journey that's both uniquely Indian and universally human. Building on our successful partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), which has consistently delivered path-breaking stories, we're confident Gram Chikitsalay will captivate audiences with its nuanced storytelling, stellar ensemble cast, and richly detailed portrayal of village life."

"With Gram Chikitsalay, we bring to life a heartfelt and inspiring story that delves into the challenges and triumphs of rural healthcare, told through a lens that is both humorous and deeply relatable," said Vijay Koshy, president, The Viral Fever. "At its core, the series is about resilience, connection, and the pursuit of change against all odds. Through Dr. Prabhat's journey, we explore universal themes of idealism meeting reality. He isn't just fighting diseases; he's challenging deeply rooted systems, prejudices, and the status quo – all while learning that change is a two-way street. Amol Parashar has done a splendid job bringing this character to life. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video once again and continue to push boundaries, bringing forth entertaining stories that matter and make an impact. We can't wait for viewers to experience Dr. Prabhat's journey as he tries to bring about change when the series premieres on Prime Video on May 9."

