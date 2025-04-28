Netflix announces Tudum 2025 live event for May 31; here’s how to watch it in India!

Netflix’s much-anticipated global fan event, Tudum, is set to return in 2025 with a major live show. Scheduled for May 31, 2025, the event will stream live on Netflix starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, which translates to 5:30 a.m. IST on June 1, 2025. The event will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tudum 2025 will spotlight Netflix’s biggest stars and most popular titles, featuring live performances, exclusive reveals, and notable appearances. Some of the major shows and films expected to be represented include Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday, and WWE, among others.

Named after the signature sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie and series, Tudum is Netflix’s largest celebration of its films, series, and the global community of fans that support them. The first Tudum event was held in January 2020 at the Bienal Pavilion in São Paulo, Brazil, focusing primarily on young adult content and attracting over 50,000 attendees across four days.

Since its debut, Tudum has expanded into a multi-format event, combining live festivals, digital streaming, and online content. In 2023, Tudum returned to São Paulo, drawing over 35,000 fans in person and recording more than 78 million views across Netflix’s global social media channels.

The 2025 edition marks a continuation of Netflix’s commitment to fan engagement, bringing stars, creators, and audiences closer through a shared celebration of entertainment.

How to Watch

Tudum 2025 will be streamed live on Netflix. Viewers in India can tune in at 5:30 a.m. IST on June 1, 2025. Further updates and exclusive content will also be available year-round on Tudum.com.

