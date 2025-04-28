comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.04.2025 | 7:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid 2 Bhool Chuk Maaf Housefull 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Maalik Saiyaara
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Netflix announces Tudum 2025 live event for May 31; here’s how to watch it in India!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Netflix announces Tudum 2025 live event for May 31; here’s how to watch it in India!

en Bollywood News Netflix announces Tudum 2025 live event for May 31; here’s how to watch it in India!
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Netflix’s much-anticipated global fan event, Tudum, is set to return in 2025 with a major live show. Scheduled for May 31, 2025, the event will stream live on Netflix starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, which translates to 5:30 a.m. IST on June 1, 2025. The event will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Netflix announces Tudum 2025 live event for May 31; here's how to watch it in India!

Netflix announces Tudum 2025 live event for May 31; here’s how to watch it in India!

Tudum 2025 will spotlight Netflix’s biggest stars and most popular titles, featuring live performances, exclusive reveals, and notable appearances. Some of the major shows and films expected to be represented include Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday, and WWE, among others.

Named after the signature sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie and series, Tudum is Netflix’s largest celebration of its films, series, and the global community of fans that support them. The first Tudum event was held in January 2020 at the Bienal Pavilion in São Paulo, Brazil, focusing primarily on young adult content and attracting over 50,000 attendees across four days.

Since its debut, Tudum has expanded into a multi-format event, combining live festivals, digital streaming, and online content. In 2023, Tudum returned to São Paulo, drawing over 35,000 fans in person and recording more than 78 million views across Netflix’s global social media channels.

The 2025 edition marks a continuation of Netflix’s commitment to fan engagement, bringing stars, creators, and audiences closer through a shared celebration of entertainment.

How to Watch

Tudum 2025 will be streamed live on Netflix. Viewers in India can tune in at 5:30 a.m. IST on June 1, 2025. Further updates and exclusive content will also be available year-round on Tudum.com.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt takes fans behind the scenes at Netflix’s Tudum event with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan; see post

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shoaib Ibrahim issues clarification after…

World Environment Day 2025: Asif Bhamla,…

Hungama OTT’s popular series Hasratein…

Milind Soman partners with ZOIL to…

Vicky Kaushal extends lease for Juhu…

Salman Khan postpones UK Tour after Pahalgam…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification