The much-awaited sequel Awarapan 2 is set to roll cameras soon, bringing back Emraan Hashmi in one of his most celebrated roles. The actor is gearing up for what is being described as one of the most exciting projects of his career, as he prepares to begin filming the sequel to his 2007 hit Awarapan. According to reports, Hashmi will be joined by Disha Patani, with the duo scheduled to start shooting the film in Bangkok in the coming days.

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani to kick off Awarapan 2 shoot in Bangkok soon: Report

According to Pinkvilla, a source shared, “Awarapan 2 is set to begin filming this week in Bangkok with leads Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The duo, along with the rest of the cast, will be based in Bangkok for a month. It’s an intense schedule, with more than 50 percent of the film being shot there.” The source also mentioned that the makers intend to film entirely at real locations.

The portal further reported that the producers are going all out with the music album. A source said, “Music has always been a vital part of the Awarapan franchise, and the sequel will live up to fans’ expectations. After the 30-day Bangkok schedule, the team will regroup in Mumbai for the next leg. The plan is to wrap up filming by January 2026.”

The source added, “The entire shoot has been structured to meet the release deadline. The makers have locked in a lucrative holiday release and intend to stick to it. Emraan Hashmi is thrilled to reprise his role as Shivam, while Disha is eager to step into the world of this intense romantic saga.” The film is confirmed to hit theatres on April 3, 2026.

On his birthday, Emraan Hashmi officially announced the sequel to his much-loved 2007 romantic drama Awarapan. The teaser features his iconic character, standing on a boat as the sun sets behind the city skyline. In one striking moment, he is seen releasing a bird from a cage, while narrating, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai.”

The teaser ends with the text, “Awarapan 2, The journey continues,” while the song Tera Mera Rishta from the original film plays in the background. Sharing the clip, Emraan confirmed that the sequel will hit theatres on April 3, 2026, writing in the caption, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2.”

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is currently getting all the love for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, streaming on Netflix.

Also Read : HAQ to release on Nov 7, 2025: Yami Gautam Dhar portrays fierce “Indian Muslim woman” seeking justice in teaser, Emraan Hashmi plays celebrated lawyer

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.