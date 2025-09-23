Celebrating yourself, every day, Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s leading fine jewellery brands known for its modern and youthful designs, has announced actor Aneet Padda as its new brand ambassador. With her fresh energy and genuine charm, Aneet reflects the brand’s vision of individuality, confidence, and self-expression.

Mia by Tanishq onboards Aneet Padda as brand ambassador: You’re precious, every day

This association ties in seamlessly with Mia’s brand philosophy of celebrating independent women who shine in their own unique way. The new festive campaign, titled ‘Precious, Every Day’, features Aneet and highlights the importance of embracing self-worth and personal joy in everyday life.

About the Campaign

The campaign film, conceptualised by Famous Innovations, showcases Aneet wearing a statement choker from Mia’s latest collection, Manifest. The collection is inspired by traditional Indian motifs like palace arches, paisleys, and lotus patterns—reimagined with a modern touch. Crafted using gold, natural diamonds, pearls, multicoloured sapphires, and aventurine quartz, these pieces are designed for today’s confident woman.

Set in an intimate, slice-of-life moment, the campaign film follows Aneet as she gets ready for what seems like an important evening. She carefully selects her jewellery—opting for a choker and earrings from the Manifest collection. When her younger sister curiously asks where she’s headed, Aneet playfully points to the mirror, revealing that she’s taking herself out. The moment captures the core message of the campaign: celebrating yourself doesn’t need a reason.

A Modern Take on Festive Jewellery

Through this campaign, Mia by Tanishq offers a refreshing approach to festive jewellery—one that aligns with the lifestyle and mindset of today’s generation. It focuses on everyday celebrations of self-love, confidence, and individuality, rather than waiting for milestones.

Aneet Padda’s portrayal adds warmth and relatability to the film, positioning Mia as a companion to women in their everyday moments—whether big or small. The campaign encourages women to treat themselves and honour their personal sparkle, truly making every day feel special.

What They Said

Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, said: “Women today are embracing self-love in everyday moments, not just during milestones. This change closely reflects Mia’s vision of ‘Precious, Every Day.’ Aneet brings a sense of authenticity and freshness, making her an ideal face for our brand.”

Aneet Padda shared:

“I’m excited to represent Mia because the brand celebrates everyday confidence. What I love is that you don’t need a big occasion to wear Mia jewellery. It’s about looking in the mirror, feeling good, and reminding yourself that you’re special—every day.”

Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovations, added:

“Precious, Every Day speaks to every woman who understands her own worth and doesn’t wait for a reason to celebrate herself. And for those who sometimes forget, it’s a reminder to practise a little more self-love. Mia’s jewellery stands for that quiet confidence and joy that doesn’t depend on an occasion.”

