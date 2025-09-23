Tanya Maniktala and Sunny Kaushal come together for the first time for a romantic track

The talented Tanya Maniktala and versatile Sunny Kaushal have come together for the very first time, sharing screen space in an upcoming romantic music video. The soulful track is sung by Faheem Abdullah of Saiyaara fame and is all set to release today, September 23.

Known for her memorable performances, Tanya Maniktala will be seen in a refreshing avatar, portraying a love story that blends innocence and passion. Sunny Kaushal, who has impressed audiences with his acting range, adds his own charm to this heartfelt video. Their on-screen pairing is already creating buzz, with fans excited to witness their chemistry unfold.

Expressing her excitement, Tanya Maniktala shared, “Working on this music video has been a wonderful experience. It’s my first time teaming up with Sunny Kaushal, who brings so much ease and talent to the screen, and of course with Jayprad Desai, whose vision ties it all together beautifully. I had already admired the work Jayprad sir and Sunny created in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, so being part of this collaboration was even more special. The song captures a heartfelt story, and shooting against the stunning backdrops of Maharashtra and Goa made it all the more magical.”

With Faheem Abdullah’s melodious voice setting the mood, and the fresh pairing of Tanya and Sunny, this romantic track promises to strike a chord with music lovers and fans alike.

