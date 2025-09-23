Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ is a searing and intense drama inspired by the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. Sparking a debate between Personal Law v/s Secular Law, HAQ is directed by Suparn S Varma and will see Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in their most powerful and layered roles yet.

HAQ to release on Nov 7, 2025: Yami Gautam Dhar portrays fierce “Indian Muslim woman” seeking justice in teaser, Emraan Hashmi plays celebrated lawyer

HAQ is a fictionalized and dramatized version of events stated in the book titled ‘Bano: Bharat ki Beti’ written by Jigna Vora, and revisits one of the most controversial cases in the India of the 80s — the conversation that started more than 4 decades back remains urgent and relevant in our society even today - shouldn't the opportunity of justice be equal for all? Is it time for one nation, one law? Where do we draw the line between personal belief and secular law? Should there be a Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

Junglee Pictures has built its legacy on stories that defy convention and dare to challenge societal norms. Each of its films embodies fearlessness. The studio behind acclaimed films like Raazi, Talvar and Badhaai Do is back with yet another endearing and high-concept drama that promises to captivate theatre-going audiences. Meanwhile, for Yami Gautam, HAQ marks her next in theatres, after she lit up the screen with her electrifying performance in Article 370. In HAQ, she portrays an inspiring Muslim woman who refuses to be silenced.

Wronged and abandoned, she fights a system stacked up against her. She is unafraid to go to court demanding her HAQ for herself and her children under section 125. Coming together for the first time, Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi deliver a compelling story, with Hashmi playing the role of a razor-sharp and celebrated lawyer and Yami leading a battle that dares society to pick a side.

Haq begins as a love story, and seemingly a private dispute between a husband and wife shifts to a rousing debate on a provocative topic that begs a solution even today - a courtroom battle spotlighting greater questions of faith, identity, liberalism, personal belief and eventually policy and law - the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under article 44.

A mother’s raw, uncompromising courage is the soul of HAQ. Gripping and unpredictable, Haq is loaded with relentless twists, emotions, and drama.

Haq is set to release in theatres on 7th November 2025, directed by one of the most dynamic directors today in the industry Suparn S Varma ( creator of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, The Family Man, Rana Naidu), and written by Reshu Nath. Strengthening the talent roster of HAQ are actors par excellence Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady.

The teaser of the film is out now!

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar walks into the Supreme Court in first poster of HAQ; teaser to release on September 23, 2025

More Pages: Haq Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.