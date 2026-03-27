Ace cricketer Shubman Gill has recently purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs.20.7 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area as per the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The cricketer purchased the property from Puja Leisure and Lifestyle, a firm whose partners are Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Bhagnani.

Shubman Gill buys Rs 20.7 crores apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu from Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani

The opulent apartment is situated on the 12th floor of Puja Luminaire, a residential building on Juhu Tara Road. The documents state that Shubman Gill has purchased an entire 12th floor, with a RERA carpet area of a whopping 3,369 sq.ft.

The Bhagnani name has long been associated with Bollywood and luxury living. Vashu Bhagnani has built a legacy in films, while his son Jackky Bhagnani is shouldering that legacy forward. On 29th August last year, the father-son duo performed the Bhumi Poojan ceremony of their luxury project Puja Luminaire, in the heart of Juhu.

“Luxury is a part of our DNA”, Jackky Bhagnani had stated earlier. And his vision towards creating luxurious properties only reflects Mumbai’s lifestyle, one that balances aspirational living spaces and opulence.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani launch global brands easyGym, 5àsec and Blenz Coffee in India

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