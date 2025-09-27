Bollywood’s favourite dream merchants, Dharma Productions, have launched an enchanting new promotional campaign for their upcoming romantic comedy "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", releasing this Dussehra on 2nd October. Known for their grandeur, designer outfits, and fairytale weddings on screen, Dharma is now offering fans the chance to live that dream in real life.

In a series of dazzling visuals and teaser videos shared online, Dharma Productions revealed that fans who book two tickets for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari through District by Zomato (@districtupdates) will be eligible to win a wedding outfit designed by fashion icons Manish Malhotra and Kunal Rawal.

The official caption reads, “Proof that Dharma dream weddings aren’t just on screen, they’re real. Book 2 tickets on @districtupdates when bookings open and you might just wear a @manishmalhotra05 lehenga & @kunalrawalofficial kurta on your big day.”

The promotional posters feature a vibrant cast led by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, dressed in sparkling ethnic ensembles, hinting at a full-blown, festive, wedding-themed entertainer. In one playful image, the lead pair is seen in a romantic moment, their faces cheekily hidden by emojis, adding to the mystery and excitement.

By blending Bollywood magic with a real-life giveaway, Dharma is tapping into the hearts of fans who have always dreamed of a wedding straight out of a Hindi film. The film’s title, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, promises a quirky and heartfelt ride, combining tradition with modern romance the perfect Dussehra entertainer.

With just days to go, anticipation is high. The film not only offers a cinematic celebration of love but now comes with the possibility of making your big day just as grand.

