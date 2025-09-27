Streaming platform Netflix and the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) have inked a first-of-its-kind collaboration to showcase India’s cultural and geographic richness to audiences across the globe. The partnership aims to weave India’s breathtaking travel destinations into Netflix’s original storylines, turning streaming screens into windows that inspire real-world exploration.

Netflix & Ministry of Tourism join forces to put India’s landscapes on the global streaming map

At the heart of this initiative lies the shared vision of blending storytelling with tourism promotion. Through carefully chosen integrations, Netflix’s India Originals will highlight diverse regions while supporting the Ministry’s mandate to promote “Incredible India” on a global scale.

“This collaboration with Netflix reflects our shared commitment to showcasing India’s cultural richness and diversity,” said Ms. V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, echoed this sentiment, “At Netflix, we’ve always believed that India’s stories are as vast and varied as its landscapes – rich with heart, history, and a unique cultural rhythm. Through this partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, we’re not just reaffirming our commitment, we’re celebrating the very soul of India. Together, we hope to create more opportunities for local talent and communities to thrive, and to share the magic of India with the world.”

Over the years, Netflix has already showcased India’s diversity on screen – from the Nilgiri forests in The Elephant Whisperers to the shores of the Andaman Islands in Kaala Paani, the fields of Punjab in Amar Singh Chamkila, the streets of Rajasthan in Mismatched, and the misty hills of Kalimpong in Jaane Jaan. Such cinematic backdrops not only enrich narratives but also inspire audiences to travel, a phenomenon mirrored globally with shows like Emily in Paris and When Life Gives You Tangerines, which drove cultural tourism trends in France and Korea.

In India, Netflix has quietly built the most expansive filming footprint of any international streaming platform. Over the past decade, its productions have covered 100 cities across 23 states, creating local job ecosystems while taking Indian stories to the world.

This collaboration also marks Netflix’s first tourism partnership in South Asia, extending its global strategy of working with government agencies and tourism boards. Similar initiatives in France, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Spain, Brazil, and Greece have previously boosted cultural tourism through screen-led storytelling.

With the Ministry of Tourism now onboard, India’s next cinematic chapters on Netflix promise not only compelling narratives but also a new wave of destination-led cultural pride and global travel inspiration.

