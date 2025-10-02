Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is an entertainer.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra

Director: Shahshank Khaitan

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review Synopsis:

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is the story of madness at a wedding. Sunny (Varun Dhawan) is in love with Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and decides to propose to her. She rejects his proposal, citing that they were in a situationship and hence, theirs was not a serious love affair. Also, she reveals that her marriage is fixed with Vikram Singh (Rohit Saraf) of Singh Industries. Sunny is heartbroken and stalks Vikram with the help of his friend Abhinav Sharma (Bantu). This is when they stumble upon the fact that Vikram broke up with Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor). Sunny meets Tulsi and hatches a plan. They decide to show up at Vikram and Ananya’s wedding, to be held in Udaipur, and try to make them jealous, hoping that they would call off their marriage. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Story Review:

Shahshank Khaitan's story is fine and doesn’t have many plot points. Shahshank Khaitan's screenplay is fairly entertaining. He has peppered the film not just with fun moments but also with some serious and emotional sequences that keep the interest going. But at the same time, the writing leaves a lot to be desired. Shahshank Khaitan and Ishita Moitra's dialogues are one of the USPs, enhancing the laughter quotient.

Shahshank Khaitan's direction is light-hearted and mainstream. Despite the theme, he has ensured that the film looks as massy as possible. Moreover, the jokes thankfully land as intended and would be appreciated by the audience. The manner in which Sunny develops feelings for Tulsi and the manner in which Ananya and Vikram are confused about what they want makes for a superb watch. The finale is a bit unexpected and works well.

On the flipside, the makers showed too much of the story in the trailer. As a result, one anticipates what will happen next, at least in the first half. Secondly, the film stagnates in the beginning of the second half; the plot just doesn’t move ahead. Shashank and his team lost a golden opportunity with the jungle safari scene. One expects loads of entertainment at this point. Alas, the scene has no meat. The family angle and the track of Param (Akshay Oberoi) and Rakhi (Manini Chadda) seems forced and doesn’t smoothly flow into the narrative the way it did in a similar Dharma film in this space, namely ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI [2023].

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review Performances:

Varun Dhawan gets back into the MAIN TERA HERO [2014] and DULHANIA space and thoroughly entertains. He dominates several scenes in the first half. Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing and gets her act right. She is especially fine in the emotional scenes. Rohit Saraf looks dashing and as expected, delivers a sincere performance. Sanya Malhotra looks like a million bucks and makes her presence felt with panache. Maniesh Paul (Kuku) is too funny and he brightens several scenes with his mere presence, while Abhinav Sharma lends able support. Akshay Oberoi is decent, but is let down by the writing. Manini Chadda, Nazneen Madan (Ananya's mother), Kavita Pais (Sunny's mother), Rohitashv Gour (Sunny's father), Dharna Durga (Dharna; Tulsi's friend in school) and others do well. Prajakta Koli (Dimple) is lovely in a cameo.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari movie music and other technical aspects:

Songs are peppy. 'Ishq Manzoor' is foot tapping and 'Bijuria' is better. But the impact of the latter is limited as it comes after the former and is, more or less, in the same space. 'Panwadi' is the best of the lot. 'Tumse Behtar' and 'Tu Hai Meri' are fair while 'Perfect' appears in the end credits. John Stewart Eduri's background score has a massy feel.

Manishnandan's cinematography is cinematic. Manish Malhotra, Kunal Rawal, Varsha Chandanani and Shilpa Makhija's costumes are very glamorous, while Kshamta Gutav and Swapnil Suraikar's production design is top-class. Manann Sagar and Charu Shree Roy's editing is slick.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is a fun-filled entertainer aimed at the youth and families. The film has every chance to draw crowds, even as it battles the mighty KANTARA: A LEGEND – CHAPTER 1. Word of mouth and the extended festive weekend will be key in determining how brightly this film shines at the box office.