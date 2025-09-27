NY Cinemas, the chain of theatres known for pleasant décor, superior sound and picture quality, comfortable seats and reasonable rates and which is run by superstar Ajay Devgn, is undergoing a change in name. It has come to light that it will now be called Devgn CineX.

The information was revealed by Gaurav Mishra on X (formerly Twitter). Gaurav has worked in NY Cinemas from March 2019 to July 2025. He further added that the new logo of the theatre chain will be unveiled soon. He also stated that NY Cinemas has merged with the Vishwa Samudra (VS) Group.

NY Cinemas is getting a new identity and name. It will now be called #DevgnCinex

The new logo will be unveiled soon, as NY Cinemas has merged with the Vishwa Samudra (VS) Group. #NYCinemas #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/JfOwgdDzWP — Gaurav Mishra???????? (@Gaurav_5599) September 27, 2025

As per the official website, the Vishwa Samudra Group, a Hyderabad-based business powerhouse, is one of India’s fastest-growing conglomerates. With over 25 companies under its umbrella, the group began its journey at Krishnapatnam Port and today has a global footprint spanning Singapore, the USA, UAE, France, Germany, the Maldives, Guyana, etc. Its diverse interests cover infrastructure, engineering, construction, logistics, shipping & maritime services, manufacturing, commodity trading, security, port operations and real estate.

As for NY Cinemas, it currently has properties in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Anand (Gujarat), Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Bhuj (Gujarat), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), Gurugram (Haryana), Guwahati (Assam), Hapur (Uttar Pradesh), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) and Surendranagar (Gujarat).

The theatre chain was founded in 2017. The website of NY Cinemas carries a quote by Ajay Devgn, which states, “I want to bring back the romance of cinema to the modern multiplex experience. I want to create spaces that showcase my love for filmmaking and bring people closer to their favourite films and stars, no matter where they come from. I want to create a place where people can fall in love with cinema once again.”

The first NY Cinemas property opened in Ratlam in 2019. It caught attention during its inauguration due to its Railways-inspired interiors. At that time, Ajay Devgn had said, “We are dedicating this Ratlam multiplex as an ode to the iconic railway network of the country through the years of Indian cinema. We are glad to introduce this thematic movie-watching experience with an exclusive concept powered by advanced technological solutions to our audience.”

