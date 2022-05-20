Rihanna is a mom now. The 'Diamonds' singer, and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby on May 13. They are now reportedly at their Los Angeles home with their baby boy.

It’s a baby boy as Rihanna welcomes first child with A$AP Rocky

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," a source told People magazine.

Back in January 2022, the singer and the rapper walked hand-in-hand as he gave her a sweet kiss on her forehead. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink padded jacket. She unbuttoned it at the stomach level to reveal her growing baby bump adorned in jewellery and a gold cross.

Back in May 2020, Rocky opened up about his romance with Rihanna and called her as "love of my life." He told GQ, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rihanna and Rocky attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in London. They even posed for photo-ops together on the red carpet. They were first linked together in 2013 when they were filming their song 'Fashion Killa'. But they began dating in 2020 January when they were spotted together on a date night.

