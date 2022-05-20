comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2022 | 11:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

It’s a baby boy as Rihanna welcomes first child with A$AP Rocky

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rihanna is a mom now. The 'Diamonds' singer, and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby on May 13.  They are now reportedly at their Los Angeles home with their baby boy.

It’s a baby boy as Rihanna welcomes first child with A$AP Rocky

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," a source told People magazine.

Back in January 2022, the singer and the rapper walked hand-in-hand as he gave her a sweet kiss on her forehead. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink padded jacket. She unbuttoned it at the stomach level to reveal her growing baby bump adorned in jewellery and a gold cross.

Back in May 2020, Rocky opened up about his romance with Rihanna and called her as "love of my life." He told GQ, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rihanna and Rocky attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in London. They even posed for photo-ops together on the red carpet. They were first linked together in 2013 when they were filming their song 'Fashion Killa'. But they began dating in 2020 January when they were spotted together on a date night.

Also Read: Pregnant Rihanna turns her baby bump into a fashion statement in daring Vogue maternity photoshoot, see pictures

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Supreme Court refuses to stop streaming of…

NCT 127’s Taeil won’t participate in the…

Kim Sae Ron issues apology for drunk driving…

ID and Discovery+ announce true-crime…

Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro…

Johnny Depp's lawyer questions Amber Heard’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification