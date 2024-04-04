Readers may recall that Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed that Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh will be headlining No Entry sequel.

Manushi Chhillar is set to add yet another feather to her cap. After exploring actioners such as Operation Valentine, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and period-drama Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi is reportedly set to star in a comedy film. As per reports, Manushi Chhillar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will join the esteemed star cast of No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel of the 2005 film No Entry.

No Entry 2 Exclusive: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar to join Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh? Here’s what we know

Sources reveal Manushi will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, who have joined the sequel as the leads. The project, which was announced earlier this year, will not only mark Manushi’s first on-screen appearance with Kriti and Shraddha, but it is also the first time that the actress will be seen pairing up with Arjun, Varun and Diljit. If rumours are to be believed, Manushi, Kriti and Shraddha will have pivotal roles in the film.

On a related note, it is worth mentioning here that recently, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor confirmed that the sequel will be headlined by Arjun, Varun and Diljit. He had said, "All the names said are true. They are the ones playing the part [in the film]. Let’s hope things work out well and it is as interesting and fun as No Entry 1. The script is absolutely fabulous. All I can say is this script is funnier than the first one."

Sharing more details of the project, Boney added, "The actresses will be new. Since the entire star cast has changed, this film would have 10 actresses. Actresses aren’t finalised yet.” Boney said that the actors and the director Anees Bazmee are finalised for the project. Meanwhile, casting for actresses is underway.

Meanwhile, Kriti is enjoying the success of her latest release Crew, while Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Stree 2.

