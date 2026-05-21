What started as a fight over a recreated song from Biwi No.1 is now opening up a bigger conversation about who really owns film music rights in Bollywood.

The ongoing legal dispute between producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Tips Music has reignited the long-standing debate over ownership of film music rights in the Indian film industry. The controversy erupted after Pooja Entertainment approached the court alleging that Tips recreated the iconic track ‘Chunari Chunari’ for the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without obtaining permission. The song originally featured in Biwi No.1 (1999), produced by Pooja Entertainment. The court has currently granted interim protection in favour of Vashu Bhagnani.

Court grants interim relief to Pooja Entertainment in ‘Chunari Chunari’ rights dispute with Tips Music

While reacting to the matter on social media, Tips Music insisted that they remain to be “lawful owner” of the music rights and termed the allegations made by Pooja Entertainment as “malicious.” Responding to Tips’ statement, a legal spokesperson representing Vashu Bhagnani said that all music rights, songs, and films referred to in the suit are presently covered under the court’s “status quo” order. The spokesperson further maintained that, at this stage, the issue of lawful ownership or the validity of agreements cannot be determined as the matter is now under the jurisdiction of the court.

The spokesperson also stated that actors, filmmaker David Dhawan, producers, technicians, and everyone associated with the matter may be required to appear before the court and submit their responses, failing which they could face contempt proceedings.

Calling the interim relief a significant development, the spokesperson described it as a win for film producers and said that producers across the industry should unite to safeguard their rights. According to the statement, music companies have generated massive revenues over the years from rights and investments that originally belonged to producers, making it important for producers to collectively assert their claims. The spokesperson added that this interim order is only the beginning and expressed hope that complete justice would eventually be delivered.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Also Read: Puja Entertainment court order seen as landmark moment for producer rights; protection of film IP and legacy rights takes centre stage

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.