Dhurandhar The Revenge lands in legal trouble over alleged disclosure of defence details; Delhi HC asks government and CBFC to take informed decision

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Union government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine allegations that Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, may have violated provisions of the Official Secrets Act by allegedly revealing sensitive operational details linked to India’s armed forces.

Dhurandhar The Revenge lands in legal trouble over alleged disclosure of defence details; Delhi HC asks government and CBFC to take informed decision

The matter came up before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Deepak Kumar, a Head Constable with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The petitioner raised concerns over the film’s content and claimed that certain scenes and references could pose risks to the country’s security and integrity.

According to the plea, the film allegedly depicts operational locations and characters inspired by senior officials and deceased servicemen in a manner that may not be in the national interest. The petition further alleged that Dhurandhar 2 reveals details related to drugs being worked on by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

During the hearing, the Court acknowledged that the film may be a fictional and entertainment-driven work, but observed that the issues raised in the petition could not be dismissed outright. “Even if the movie is a work of fiction and imagination and is made for entertainment purposes, the impact of the movie can’t be denied,” the Bench observed.

The Court also noted that concerns surrounding the disclosure of defence-related operational details and military tactics deserved careful consideration by the concerned authorities. “The censor board should have some guidelines. We will only direct you to consider his representation and take an informed decision,” the Court stated during the proceedings.

Rather than issuing direct restrictions on the film, the High Court disposed of the plea by directing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the CBFC to treat the petition itself as a formal representation and take an appropriate decision on the issues raised.

“Having regard to the nature of issue and concerns raised in the petition, we are of the opinion that the concerns raised by the petitioner needs to be considered and addressed appropriately. We dispose of the writ petition with direction to MIB and CBFC to consider the entire writ petition as a representation and take an appropriate decision on the issue raised therein,” the Court ordered.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has already been in the spotlight due to growing buzz around Ranveer Singh’s role and the film’s high-scale action narrative. However, the latest legal development has now added another layer of attention to the project, particularly around the depiction of defence and intelligence-related themes in mainstream cinema.

The case also reignites the broader debate around creative freedom versus national security concerns in films inspired by military operations and real-life events. While filmmakers often draw from reality to enhance authenticity, courts and certification authorities continue to face the challenge of balancing cinematic storytelling with sensitive national interests.

Also Read: BREAKING: Dhurandhar The Revenge’s ‘Raw and Undekha’ version to drop internationally on Netflix on May 14; to be three minutes longer than the theatrical version

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