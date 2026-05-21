King becomes a REUNION bonanza: Shah Rukh Khan to share screen with Anil Kapoor after 31 years, Rani Mukerji after 20 years and Jackie Shroff after 12 years

It’s been almost six months since the first look teaser of King was unveiled on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday. Yet, the excitement around the film has remained constant, even though its release is still nearly seven months away. Recently, we came across a tweet by an SRK fan that made an interesting observation – the superstar is collaborating with several members of King’s ensemble cast after a very long gap. While he is reuniting with some after a decade, others are sharing screen space with him after nearly 20 or even 30 years. In this article, Bollywood Hungama takes a closer look at this nostalgic reunion factor.

King becomes a REUNION bonanza: Shah Rukh Khan to share screen with Anil Kapoor after 31 years, Rani Mukerji after 20 years and Jackie Shroff after 12 years

Anil Kapoor will feature in a crucial role in King and he was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Trimurti (1995), which was released 31 years ago. This is the only film that featured both actors. With Saurabh Shukla, SRK has worked thrice — in Baadshah (1999), Hey Ram (2000) and Mohabbatein (2000). Hence, both will be seen together in a film after 26 years.

Shah Rukh Khan and Arshad Warsi haven’t shared screen space in full-fledged roles in a film. However, Shah Rukh appeared in an entertaining and crucial cameo in the Arshad Warsi-starrer Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye (2005).

Then, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji last appeared together in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). She’s the co-star in King with whom SRK has worked the maximum — 7 times to be exact — in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Hey Ram, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Chalte Chalte (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Paheli (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. SRK was seen in a cameo in Rani Mukerji’s Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000) and Saathiya (2002). In Shah Rukh Khan-fronted films, Rani was seen in a special appearance in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). That way, both have done a whopping 12 films in all.

Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan starred in Happy New Year (2014), which was their last film with the superstar. Jackie and SRK earlier worked together in King Uncle (1993), One 2 Ka 4 (2001) and Devdas (2002). SRK and Abhishek, meanwhile, shared screen space in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna before Happy New Year.

Jaideep Ahlawat played a supporting part in Raees (2017), which was his only film with SRK. Finally, Deepika Padukone was last seen in an important supporting role in Jawan (2023), which was released three years ago. Together, SRK and Deepika have come together five times, and all these films have emerged as huge hits – Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year, Pathaan (2023) and Jawan. Deepika also made special appearances in Shah Rukh’s Billu (2009) and Zero (2018).

Lastly, actors like Akshay Oberoi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Fahim Fazli and Karanvir Malhotra are also seen in King and they’ll be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

When King’s ensemble last shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan:

1. Anil Kapoor – Trimurti (1995)

2. Saurabh Shukla – Mohabbatein (2000)

3. Arshad Warsi – Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye (2005; SRK in a cameo)

4. Rani Mukerji – Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008; Rani in a cameo)

5. Jackie Shroff – Happy New Year (2014)

6. Abhishek Bachchan – Happy New Year (2014)

7. Jaideep – Raees (2017)

8. Deepika Padukone – Jawan (2023)

Also Read: “We have grown up in Shah Rukh Khan’s era; we are bound to feel romance”: Shaalien Malhotra on his writing-directorial debut with Seven and a Half Dates

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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