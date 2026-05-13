Puja Entertainment court order seen as landmark moment for producer rights; protection of film IP and legacy rights takes centre stage

In a significant development, on May 6, Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd. has secured interim protection from the Hon’ble Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-I, Katihar, Bihar. The proceedings were initiated against Tips Music Limited and other connected parties, including those associated with the films mentioned in the case. The court has directed the parties to maintain status quo regarding the alleged unauthorized use and commercial exploitation of Puja Entertainment’s films, music catalogues and underlying intellectual property rights.

Puja Entertainment court order seen as landmark moment for producer rights; protection of film IP and legacy rights takes centre stage

The order is being viewed not merely as an interim legal relief for one production house, but as an important moment for the larger producer community.

The matter concerns rights connected to some of Puja Entertainment’s well-known films, including Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1996), Biwi No 1 (1999), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa (2000) and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001). It also concerns the proposed release and exploitation of the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. As things stand, the film remains subject to the interim status quo and protective orders passed by the court.

According to Puja Entertainment, the company approached the court after discovering alleged unauthorized exploitation, monetization and commercial use of its films, music rights, sound recordings and underlying works across streaming, broadcasting, digital platforms and other commercial channels.

The court, while granting interim protection, observed that failure to provide immediate relief could result in serious and irreparable injury to the plaintiff’s proprietary and statutory rights.

For the producer community, the development assumes importance as it underlines a larger principle: legacy film libraries, music catalogues, sound recordings and related works cannot be commercially exploited or repurposed without proper authorization from the rightful owner.

Puja Entertainment has stated that this matter is not just about money. A film library, according to the company, represents years of struggle, investment, creativity, goodwill and legacy. Unauthorized use, therefore, can cause financial loss as well as emotional, reputational and notional damage.

The company has reiterated that it will take all necessary legal steps to protect its intellectual property, creative assets, films, music and underlying works from unauthorized exploitation.

The matter is currently pending adjudication before the Hon’ble Court.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on June 5, 2026

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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