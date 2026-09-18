The court ruled that notices demanding the levy were without jurisdiction, as the underlying welfare law had not yet been formally notified.

In a significant relief for cinema exhibitors, the Karnataka High Court has quashed notices that had made the collection and remittance of a 2% cess on cinema tickets mandatory. The order, delivered on September 10, 2026, came in response to a writ petition filed by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), PVR INOX, and other stakeholders in the exhibition sector.

Karnataka High Court quashes 2% cess on movie tickets; big relief for multiplexes and moviegoers

The petitioners had challenged the notices on the grounds that they lacked legal backing. The Court agreed, noting that the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Workers (Welfare) Act, 2024, under which the cess was to be levied, had not yet been formally notified. In the absence of this notification, the Court held that the notices directing exhibitors to collect and remit the levy were issued without jurisdiction, and accordingly quashed them.

The ruling comes alongside a related development on the administrative front, with the State Government having already withdrawn its office order dated August 29, 2026, which had pertained to the same cess.

The case stemmed from concerns raised by MAI over the proposed additional levy on movie tickets. The association had argued that an added cess would push up the cost of cinema-going for audiences, potentially discouraging footfalls at a time when the exhibition sector is already navigating a challenging business environment. MAI further contended that such a levy would work against the broader push towards simplifying the indirect tax structure for the entertainment sector.

With the High Court's order now in place, questions remain around what lies ahead for welfare mechanisms intended to support cultural workers in the state, and whether alternative frameworks will be explored to address that objective without directly burdening ticket prices.

MAI has indicated that it is open to facilitating discussions with its representatives on the matter, including the broader implications of the ruling for exhibitors and consumers, industry concerns around taxation and affordability, potential alternative mechanisms for worker welfare initiatives, and the road ahead for Karnataka's cinema exhibition sector.

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