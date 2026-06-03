The first Friday of June will see several films releasing in cinemas like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar and Ram Charan-starrer Peddi. Two Hollywood films were also scheduled for release – He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe and Scary Movie. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the latter won’t be able to make it to cinemas this Friday, June 5.

Chaos at the box office: Scary Movie postponed; Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Peddi, He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe face screen-sharing issues

An exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama, “We don’t know what the reason is for the delay. It may be due to too many films this week. Last week’s Obsession is also going strong and it’ll take up some shows. Or it could be due to censorship issues. It now remains to be seen whether Scary Movie arrives next Friday, June 12.”

Meanwhile, as expected, the screen-sharing issues have cropped up between Peddi in the Hindi-speaking markets and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The former, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, releases in cinemas on June 4.

A trade source told us, “The non-national multiplexes have thrown open the bookings of Peddi. The issue has emerged in the single screens as well as in the national chains, which is a rare occurrence.”

The source explained, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is being released by PVR Inox Pictures in certain territories, while the same entity is also distributing Peddi in the North. Thankfully, there’s no overlap happening in any territory. Yet, it is becoming a challenge to allot shows in a justified manner in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The issue is expected to be sorted out in a few hours, at least in the national multiplexes, while it may take a little more time to come to a consensus for the single screens.”

Most of the single screen cinemas in Mumbai like Eros IMAX, Regal, New Excelsior, Roxy, PVR Le Reve, etc. are yet to open advance bookings from June 4 onwards. Some cinemas have decided to show the much-loved Marathi film Deool Band 2 tomorrow, but haven’t opened plans from June 5.

On the other hand, He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe’s bookings hasn’t begun in a single theatre in India, as of 10:00 am on June 3, though less than 48 hours are remaining for its release.

The source revealed, “Sony Pictures is in talks with cinemas and is trying its best to ensure that bookings open in a few hours.”

The source also said, “Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. Next week will also see multiple releases. Hence, it’s going to be a tough battle ahead for exhibitors and distributors.”

Also Read: Scary Movie returns to cinemas on June 12, 2026; original cast reunites for franchise revival

More Pages: Peddi Box Office Collection

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