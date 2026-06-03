On June 1, the production houses and studios based in India got a jolt. This is because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) discontinued the priority (Tatkal) scheme with immediate effect. Applications already submitted under the Tatkal scheme will continue to be processed, but no new applications will be accepted from June 1. While a section of filmmakers has welcomed the order, it has also sparked concerns over whether censor certificates will now be issued on time.

BREAKING: CBFC scraps Tatkal scheme; will producers now struggle to get censor certificates on time or will the Board streamline timely certification?

In February 2026, there were reports that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had decided to abolish the Tatkal scheme, but didn’t announce when it would take effect. The scheme was introduced on March 15, 2024, to facilitate urgent certifications. As time passed, a growing number of films began to be submitted under the Tatkal scheme.

An industry source told Bollywood Hungama, “Applying under the Tatkal scheme became the new normal and it overburdened the system. The smaller producers were unhappy as they were also compelled to apply under it. But while one has to pay around Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000 for regular application, one needs to pay 3x for Tatkal certification. Hence, the small-time producers would be forced to cough up almost a lakh or more to get a certificate on time. As a result, many complained about what they felt was a misuse of the Tatkal scheme.”

The source continued, “Hence, a section of filmmakers is happy that the scheme has been discontinued. But it has also led to fears. Under the Tatkal scheme, one would get certification in 10-15 days, though as per rules, it is supposed to happen within 5 days. Under regular processing, meanwhile, one has to wait for 30-40 days to get the censor certificate in hand. With the Tatkal system being abolished, the CBFC hasn’t clarified the timeline. There are fears that films may get postponed if the censor process is delayed.”

Senior industry member Rajesh Vasani of Paras Publicity wrote on a post on Facebook, “If filmmakers were already facing difficulties in obtaining timely screenings even under the Priority (Tatkal) route, one wonders what the situation will be under the regular process alone. The decision may be administratively justified and may help eliminate the perception of a two-tier certification system. However, unless adequate screening capacity and operational efficiency are ensured, film release schedules could face significant disruptions, adversely impacting producers, distributors, exhibitors and marketing plans.”

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