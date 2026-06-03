Trade predicts Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can open at Rs. 7-8 cr; experts open up on David Dhawan’s possible retirement: “What a career he has had…”

As Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to release this Friday, June 5, Bollywood Hungama spoke to trade experts to understand the buzz for the film.

Trade predicts Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can open at Rs. 7-8 cr; experts open up on David Dhawan’s possible retirement: “What a career he has had…”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “David Dhawan is returning after quite a gap, that too, with his son again. I want to watch this film for him. I just hope that he doesn’t churn out something that has been repeated and over-repeated. This is because the audience today has seen all his films. He is a director with a great filmography who has made the most-watched films. At the same time, he’s not going to direct films after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. What a career he has had! That calls for celebration and I hope it matches upto those expectations.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan added, “The buzz is there and it looks like a light, entertaining film. There hasn’t been a solo Varun Dhawan film in a long time. Also, its music has become popular. Moreover, David Dhawan is associated with the film. So, we hope it’ll be a fun comic caper.”

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, remarked, “It’s a mass entertainer. With the good run of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, it is clear that if a film is well-made, the family audience will come to the theatres. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also seems like a complete family entertainer. It remains to be seen if it engages the Gen Z and the young generation with its jokes, songs etc.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal opined, “For many weeks, there hasn’t been any film for the youngsters. Hence, it has a chance of opening well. It all depends on the content now.”

When asked about the opening day number, everyone was unanimous that the film would open well but may not achieve a double-digit opening.

Raj Bansal said, “I predict it will open in the range of Rs. 7-8 crores. I am not aware how popular the film’s music has been. If it has caught on, the film can open higher by Rs. 1-2 crore. But in case the music hasn’t worked as intended, then it’ll open at Rs. 7-8 crores.”

He added, “A double-digit opening looks difficult. But if the reports are positive, it may see a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday.”

Atul Mohan predicted, “Rs. 7-8 crore should easily happen.”

Girish Johar explained, “I don’t think a Rs. 10 crore plus opening is a possibility. It should be under the double-digit mark. I hope it has a good weekend at the box office.”

Taran Adarsh exulted, “Varun must have a double-digit opening as it's very important. I don’t know how they are going to achieve it. I hope the word of mouth is good and the walk-ins on day 1 are equally euphoric.”

He signed off by saying, “It’s his father’s film. It’s being produced by one of the best production houses; Ramesh Taurani ji is a fantastic producer. He has never compromised on quality and has given a free hand to his directors to make a good quality product. In this film, the entire responsibility lies on the Dhawans to deliver!”

Also Read: BREAKING: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers roll out 50% ticket discount offer for opening day

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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