Produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie is all set to release in theatres on September 4.

BREAKING: Mirzapur The Movie passed with ‘A’ certificate; has a run time of 3 hours and 17 minutes; goes the Animal, Dhurandhar The Revenge way

Next week will see the release of Mirzapur: The Movie and the trade and industry are looking forward to its fate. This is because this is a rare instance in India where a web series has been made into a film. Meanwhile, the producers of the film, Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, completed the censor process in time. The film received its certificate today, August 29, revealing that Mirzapur The Movie’s runtime exceeds 3 hours.

BREAKING: Mirzapur The Movie passed with ‘A’ certificate; has a run time of 3 hours and 17 minutes; goes the Animal, Dhurandhar The Revenge way

As per the details on the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the run time of Mirzapur The Movie is 197.19 minutes. In other words, it is 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds long. The Mirzapur series is known for its profanity and bloodshed and hence, as expected, it has been passed with an ‘A’ certificate.

Mirzapur The Movie follows the post-pandemic trend of violent films having longer runtimes. It began with Animal (2023), which was 3 hours and 23 minutes long. The Bengal Files (2025) was one minute longer, at 3 hours 24 minutes. Then, Dhurandhar (2025) had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes while its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026), was even longer at 3 hours and 49 minutes. Then, the duration of Pushpa 2 – The Rule (2024) was 3 hours and 20 minutes.

This year, besides Dhurandhar The Revenge, Border 2 was also over 3 hours long. It had a run time of 3 hours and 19 minutes. Raja Shivaji's Marathi version was 3 hours and 15 minutes long while the Hindi version was shorter by 8 minutes. Finally, Toxic, which released on Wednesday, August 26, had a duration of 3 hours and 14 minutes.

Mirzapur The Movie releases on September 4 and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Sushant Singh and above all, Ravi Kishan.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie: OG cast to answer fan questions on Mirzapur Hotline ahead of September 4 release

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