The five-year agreement for the Goregaon East commercial premises was registered on August 31, with the lease set to begin in September.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has entered into a five-year lease agreement for a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Goregaon East. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the actor has leased the 2,727 sq. ft. premises to QuantumX Global Private Limited for an estimated total rental value of Rs.4.84 crores over the lease period.

Hrithik Roshan leases Mumbai office space for Rs. 4.84 crores; actor rents 2,727 sq. ft. property to QuantumX global

The office is situated on the 14th floor of the E-Wing at Lotus Corporate Park, located within the Graham Firth Steel Compound in Goregaon East. The registered agreement was executed on August 31, 2026, as per the property documents.

The lease carries a duration of 60 months, translating to five years. The registered agreement states that both the licence commencement and rent commencement dates have been fixed for September 5, 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, the rental amount will be subject to a 5% annual escalation. The initial monthly rent has been set at Rs.7.30 lakhs. With the stipulated yearly increase, the monthly payment is expected to rise to around Rs.7.67 lakhs during the second year of the lease.

The rent would subsequently increase to approximately Rs.8.05 lakhs per month in the third year, followed by nearly Rs.8.45 lakhs in the fourth year. In the fifth year, the monthly rental obligation is projected to reach approximately Rs.8.87 lakhs, assuming the agreed 5% escalation is applied successively each year.

Based on these terms, the cumulative rental amount for the complete five-year tenure works out to approximately Rs.4.84 crores. The calculation assumes that the annual escalation outlined in the registered agreement is implemented throughout the lease period.

The commercial property transaction adds to Hrithik Roshan’s association with Mumbai’s premium real estate market. The actor has previously been linked to investments and properties in the city, while Goregaon East has emerged as a significant commercial and entertainment hub with several office developments.

As of now, Hrithik Roshan and QuantumX Global Private Limited have not commented on the reported lease transaction. The details regarding the agreement are based on the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Also Read: Kroll Celebrity Brand Report 2025: Hrithik Roshan’s brand value reaches USD 88.9 million; climbs to No. 8 in the list

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