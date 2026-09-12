Preity Zinta has spoken about why she avoids watching herself on screen, admitting that she finds it difficult to sit through her own films. The actor, who has been part of Bollywood for nearly three decades and has appeared in over 50 films, is now gearing up for her second project since returning to the industry. The upcoming action comedy also marks the acting debut of Vanshika Dhir.

Preity Zinta reveals why she avoids watching her own films; says, “I feel very awkward”

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vanshika opened up about her experience of making her debut and seeing herself featured in the film’s promotional material. Although not much has been revealed about her character, she admitted that she was surprised to find herself on the poster.

“I didn’t expect to see myself on the poster. I am just happy I made it there. At the trailer launch, when I saw myself on the big screen, I could not believe it. I had some kind of impostor syndrome. I feel that feeling is going to stay for quite a while,” says Vanshika.

Preity agreed with her and said that the feeling of self-doubt can remain even after years of working in the industry. Speaking about her own experience, she said, “I can never judge myself on screen. I don’t see myself on screen. Once my movie is done, I don’t watch it. I feel very awkward sitting through. It’s not like I don’t want to watch, but I cannot. I find it very unusual. I find myself thinking: ‘I could have done this better’.”

The upcoming action comedy also gives Preity an opportunity to perform action sequences. She plays Madam H, a super spy who recruits two ordinary men, played by Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava, for a secret mission.

Discussing her action scenes and stunts, Preity said, “It’s always a negotiation. I am falling off the steps. But I wanted to do most of it. But what happens is that there are so many technicalities. And there is somebody who is paid to do this, and you can’t take their job away from them. But hats off to all the action team that was working. Whatever you see is the result of their hard work. We are just the front. And yes, I got kicked, I got punched. I never thought that would happen. When you see everything on film, it’s so much more exciting. When you do it, it’s so technical.”

The cast also features Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma, with Sharmila Tagore appearing in a cameo. The action comedy is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read : Preity Zinta BREAKS SILENCE on Batwara 1947’s box office performance: “You can’t control what happens”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.