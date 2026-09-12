Ameesha Patel’s parents’ residence in Mumbai’s Churchgate area was allegedly targeted in a jewellery theft, with valuables worth around Rs 5 lakh reported missing. Mumbai Police have arrested a 40-year-old domestic worker in connection with the case following a complaint filed by the actress’s mother, Asha Patel.

Ameesha Patel’s parents’ Mumbai home robbed, jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh reportedly stolen

According to IANS, the accused has been identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, a resident of Palghar. Ghate had reportedly been working as a domestic helper at the residence of Ameesha’s mother, Asha Patel, for around one and a half years.

The alleged theft came to light after Asha Patel approached the Marine Drive police and filed a complaint. According to the police, a bangle was allegedly stolen from the residence in January 2026. Asha reportedly suspected Ghate of being involved in the incident and had allegedly been asking her for around five to six months to admit to the crime and return the jewellery.

However, the bangle was allegedly not returned, following which Asha Patel decided to approach the police. The Marine Drive police initially registered a case against an unidentified woman under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As part of the investigation, a crime detection team worked on the case and traced the accused to Virar. Ghate was subsequently detained and arrested by the police. She was produced before a court and has been remanded to police custody until September 15.

The investigation into the alleged theft is currently underway. Police are attempting to recover the missing jewellery, while the bangle reportedly remains unrecovered. Authorities are also checking whether Ghate has any previous criminal record.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel has been associated with Bollywood for more than two decades. She made her acting debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a commercial success. She later appeared in films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

In 2023, Ameesha reprised her role in Gadar 2, which became her highest-grossing release. She was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama, which released in 2024.

Also Read : Ameesha Patel shuts down Hardik Pandya romance speculation with sarcastic reply to X user: ” I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend”

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