Bhuvan Bam has officially completed filming for The Revolutionaries, marking an important milestone in his growing career. Sharing the update on social media, he summed up the experience in a simple but loaded line: “What. A. Year. 75 days of madness, emotion and unforgettable learning.”

Bhuvan Bam wraps The Revolutionaries; Rohit Saraf calls the journey “exhilarating” as the team completes a transformative 75-day shoot

The actor expressed deep gratitude towards director Nikkhil Advani, whom he referred to as his “gurudev.” For Bhuvan, the project was more than a professional assignment—it was, as he put it, a blessing. Signing off his post, he teased what’s next: “Can’t wait for you to watch what we’ve been cooking. See you in 2026.”

Bhuvan’s wrap signals not just the end of a schedule but the start of a more grounded phase in his creative journey—one centred on craft, discipline, and character. He has also signed a new film with Dharma Productions, though details remain tightly guarded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Meanwhile, his co-star Rohit Saraf also marked the wrap with an emotional note. Reflecting on the past year, he wrote, “The last year has been an exhilarating stretch…one that’s quietly reshaped who I thought I was. When I look back at the past fourteen months, the growth feels real. My body feels different. My mind feels steadier and the heart feels tougher.”

Rohit acknowledged the physical and emotional toll of the shoot but said the creative fulfilment made it worthwhile. Highlighting Nikkhil Advani’s leadership, he added: “It was one man’s vision that kept this entire team moving with conviction. @nikkhiladvani the true leader of this revolution… Thank you sir, I’ve enjoyed trusting you.”

As he looks ahead to the release, Rohit admitted that waiting will be the hardest part now: “I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what this spectacle will look like on screen… someone hit fast forward NOW!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

With both leads sharing heartfelt notes, The Revolutionaries has clearly been a transformative chapter for the cast. The project now moves into its next phase, with anticipation building steadily for its 2026 release.

Also Read: Prime Video unveils first look of The Revolutionaries, starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.