Netflix is participating in the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) from November 20 to 28, 2025 in Goa, showcasing its commitment to storytelling excellence and accessible entertainment. As part of this participation, Netflix will co-host the Film Bazaar which comprises the Knowledge Series, Tech Pavillion and WAVES Film Bazaar - a story pitching initiative to champion emerging voices in Indian entertainment.

From Left-Handed Girl to Raat Akeli Hai sequel: Netflix announces full IFFI 2025 showcase

Here is more about Netflix at IFFI:

Waves Film Bazaar:

Championing Emerging Voices, November 20-24, 2025: Netflix is co-hosting the Waves Film Bazaar, where Netflix content executives will hear pitches from selected filmmakers and budding screenwriters over three days. This initiative underscores Netflix's commitment to discovering and empowering the next generation of storytellers, providing emerging talent with direct access to decision-makers and potential development opportunities.

Global & Indian Premieres:

The International Showcase kicks off with the film Left-Handed Girl. Taiwan's official Oscar entry, directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, and co-written with Sean Baker on November 26, 2025, 9:45 AM at INOX Panjim. Praised for its emotional clarity, natural performances, and vivid urban setting, Left-Handed Girl follows five-year-old I-Jing and her family as they rebuild their lives in Taipei's night-market world.

Closing the Indian Title Gala Premiere is Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, starring the incredible Nawazuddin Siddiqui on November 27, 2025, 5:00 PM at INOX Panjim. This highly anticipated sequel expands the universe of the acclaimed original, picking up new threads of mystery and deepening its crime-thriller world with fresh twists, raising the stakes for Inspector Jatil Yadav.

Netflix will tease an exclusive preview of Maamla Legal Hai S2 at the closing ceremony at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium on November 28, 2025.

Tech Pavilion and Accessibility Showcase (November 20-24)

This year, Netflix's Tech Pavilion theme is Accessibility. Delegates of the festival can visit the Netflix booth to get a glimpse of all the accessibility features on Netflix.

Parental Controls & Kids Content Booth (November 20-28)

Netflix will host a dedicated booth demonstrating parental control tools that help families create safe and responsible viewing environments for children. The booth will also spotlight Netflix's Kids & Family titles, supporting informed and engaging viewing for young audiences.

Netflix is committed to shaping entertainment in India through creativity, technology, and bold storytelling choices that capture the heart of India - deeply local, yet universally resonant.

