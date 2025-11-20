In the last 9 years, several web series have dropped digitally and only a handful of them have truly created a cult following. The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is surely one of them. Its first season premiered on September 20, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video with minimal expectations. But in no time, it caught on and became a sensation. Season 2 dropped on July 4, 2021, and it also got the same amount of love as its predecessor. The Family Man Season 3 will release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, November 21, and it is expected to emerge as one of the most watched shows of the year, if not the most watched show. And Bollywood Hungama has learned that it also has an interesting surprise for the fans.

EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi storms into The Family Man Season 3 with Farzi crossover cameo

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Vijay Sethupathi has a special appearance in the third season. He’ll reprise the role of Michael Vedanayagam from the much-loved show Farzi (2023). He only appears for a few minutes, but it's highly entertaining and is also very crucial to the plot. Moreover, his chemistry with the protagonist, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), will be lapped up.”

Just like The Family Man, Farzi is also directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj-DK; further, both shows also premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, Raj-DK established the crossover of both shows with Farzi. It featured Chellam Sir (Uday Mahesh), the iconic character from The Family Man Season 2. That’s not all. Farzi also featured a voiceover by Srikant Tiwari. Many fans expected Michael to return only as a voiceover in Season 3, but the makers have instead brought him in as a character, a move that’s bound to delight viewers.

Crossovers are common in Indian cinema, but in the digital space, The Family Man x Farzi remains the lone, standout example. With Vijay Sethupathi now stepping into Srikant Tiwari’s world, the Raj and DK spy universe is poised to grow bigger and crazier in the coming years.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals why reprising Srikant Tiwari for The Family Man season 3 still makes him panic on set

