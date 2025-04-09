Ahan Shetty is clearly becoming a name to watch out for in Bollywood. After being cast in the much-anticipated war drama Border 2, the young actor has been in the spotlight, and his latest appearance is only adding fuel to the speculation. Onlookers were quick to notice Ahan at the airport with director Shaad Ali, sparking rumours of a possible new collaboration.

Ahan Shetty spotted with Shaad Ali – A new collaboration in the works?

While neither of them has confirmed any details, buzz in the industry suggests that the meeting wasn’t just a casual catch-up. Ahan, who made his debut with Tadap, is said to be on the lookout for fresh and challenging scripts - and Shaad Ali, known for films like Bunty Aur Babli and Soorma, might just have something exciting lined up for him.

A trade source shared insight into the development, saying, “Ahan is currently busy with Border 2 but his meeting with Shaad Ali definitely has something more than what meets the eye. Shaad seems to have offered him a project and Ahan seems quite intrigued about it. If all goes well, it should materialize. But an official announcement can only be made once the formalities are completed.” The reported project is believed to be in the scripting stage. Whether the two are working together on a romantic drama, a coming-of-age story, or something more experimental remains a mystery, but the pairing has certainly piqued audience curiosity.

Meanwhile, Border 2 continues to be the centre of attention. Directed by Kesari filmmaker Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, the film is positioned as a spiritual successor to the 1997 cult classic Border. With Sunny Deol reprising his role of an army officer and new additions like Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh joining the cast, expectations are sky-high. The film, inspired by real-life war events, is currently being shot across multiple locations, promising large-scale action and intense drama.

With this film in the pipeline and now, a potential collaboration with Shaad Ali, Ahan Shetty’s career definitely seems to be on the right path.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty and son Ahan Shetty acquire Rs 8.01 crore property in Khar West, Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.