Sunny Deol’s high-energy entertainer Bhaiyaji Superhit is all set to return to the big screens on April 10, 2025. The film is an action-comedy with an ensemble star cast.

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Bhaiyaji Superhit also starred Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raftaar, Vijay Raaz, and Manoj Joshi. The film is a mix of action, comedy, and drama.

Produced by Mahendra Dhariwal under the Metro Movies Productions banner and presented by Om Shanti Creations and Hanwant Khatri, Bhaiyaji Superhit brings back the hit pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once again. Sunny has also been paired with Preity Zinta before this movie. The movie is also known for the unique casting of Sunny with Arshad Warsi.

Producer Mahendra Dhariwal expressed his excitement at the film’s re-release, stated, “The re-release of Bhaiyaji Superhit is a tribute to the fans who have loved and supported this film over the years. Sunny Deol’s powerful screen presence, combined with a gripping storyline, guarantees an action-packed experience that audiences won’t want to miss.”

