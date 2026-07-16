Batwara 1947 team to embark on 12-city promotional tour ahead of release

The makers of Batwara 1947 have announced a 12-city promotional tour as part of the film's marketing campaign ahead of its theatrical release. The cast and crew are expected to travel across multiple cities in India to interact with audiences and promote the upcoming period drama.

Batwara 1947 team to embark on 12-city promotional tour ahead of release

According to the makers, the nationwide campaign will see the team visit different locations to introduce audiences to the film and its story.

The promotional tour comes amid growing anticipation for Batwara 1947, following the release of its motion poster, character posters and teasers.

Star-studded cast and crew

Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

The film also marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. It is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Also Read: Batwara 1947 makers unveil Krishna poster ahead of August 14 release

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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