The makers of BATWARA 1947 have unveiled a new Krishna poster following the positive response to the film’s teaser, which generated significant buzz across the country. Offering another glimpse into the upcoming historical drama, the latest poster highlights the film’s central theme of choosing righteousness and humanity during one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history.

Batwara 1947 makers unveil Krishna poster ahead of August 14 release

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, BATWARA 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in the 1940s, a defining chapter that transformed the lives of millions. The film explores the journey of a man who, amid widespread violence, fear, and displacement, chose courage and compassion over hatred.

Sharing the Krishna poster on social media, the makers wrote, "When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The film marks the cinematic adaptation of a celebrated theatrical work and is set to be presented on the big screen on a large scale. Adding to the anticipation, the story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, making its adaptation into a feature film a notable aspect of the project.

BATWARA 1947 features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has music composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the historical drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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