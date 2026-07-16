Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly developed conjunctivitis ahead of Ramayana's trailer launch in Delhi but is expected to attend the event.

Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly developed conjunctivitis just days before the grand trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi. According to an NDTV report, the actor contracted the eye infection after his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was affected by it. Quoting a source close to the film, the publication reported that Ranbir has no plans to skip the much-awaited launch event, titled Pratham Sankalp, which is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam on July 24.

Ranbir Kapoor catches conjunctivitis after daughter Raha ahead of Ramayana trailer event in Delhi: Report

"Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and later on, Ranbir got infected too. As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor won't give the launch a miss."

The source further added that the actor may take precautions while making his public appearance. "Known for fulfilling his commitments, he might be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution."

Ramayana trailer receives CBFC clearance

The reported health update comes shortly after the trailer of Ramayana received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The trailer has been awarded a 'U' (Universal) certificate, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups. According to the CBFC records, the makers submitted two versions of the trailer for certification, one with a runtime of 4 minutes and 15 seconds and another lasting exactly 4 minutes. The shorter version is likely intended for theatrical screenings.

A two-part retelling of the epic

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The ambitious mythological epic has been planned as a two-part franchise. Ramayana Part One is slated to release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana Part Two is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana creates HISTORY at San Diego Comic-Con: ‘International superstars’ Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to unveil trailer with live performances and exclusive surprises in MASSIVE 4,800-seater Ballroom 20

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