Last Updated 07.07.2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana cancels holiday after son gets injured

Ayushmann Khurrana cancels holiday after son gets injured

Bollywood Hungama wishes speedy recovery to Ayushmann Khurrana's son Virajveer

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ayushmann Khurrana recently headed out for a trip with his family. However, the family had to cancel the holiday abruptly due to some unforeseen circumstances. While Ayushmann and his family were on the trip, his son Virajveer suffered an injury to his leg. The nature of the injury was such that the family had to cancel the trip and return home.

In these difficult circumstances, Bollywood Hungama wishes Rajveer a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen last year in An Action Hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie saw him play a film star and it also starred Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role and Akshay Kumar in a cameo. He will next be seen in the keenly awaited Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his successful comedy Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie will see Ananya Panday as an addition to its cast.

Ayushmann was recently appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat. Sharing his reaction on the same, he had said, “It has been a matter of personal responsibility for me as an artiste to create and foster a spirit of inclusivity in my country. I have tried to do that through my films & my work off camera because I feel the first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society.”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat; says, “The first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society”

