Actor Aamir Khan had been shooting his ambitious adaptation, Laal Singh Chaddha in many parts of the country. He had already filmed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata before the shooting came to a halt due to lockdown in India amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor has now called off the Ladakh schedule after India - China clash in the Galwan valley.

Aamir Khan and co-producer Viacom18 have decided to cancel the schedule in the light of the Sino-India clash. They are looking at other locations and considering Kargil as the venue now. The makers will take the final call in the coming weeks. As of now, Aamir won't resume shooting before October until the situation gets stable.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020 but given the circumstances, it might get pushed to next year.

