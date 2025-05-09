Arvind Swami, an acclaimed actor and director, has left an indelible mark on Tamil and Hindi cinema. The actor’s character poster from Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great is unveiled where he will be seen playing the role of Major Srinivasan.

Anupam Kher shares Arvind Swami’s first look as Major Srinivasan from his directorial Tanvi The Great

Known for his effortless charm and nuanced portrayal, Swami will be seen playing a very important role in the film. The makers earlier announced Iain Glen, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff joining the cast along with Shubhangi.

Talking about the role Arvind Swami shared, “It was such a pleasure to work with Anupam as a director. This subject is so close to his heart and I am glad that I could play a small part in this project. This is a film about hope, compassion, perseverance and the victory of the human spirit. It has such a talented cast with fantastic performances extracted by a director with great sensitivity and sensibilities. Honoured to have been a part of this.”

Anupam Kher took to his social media to share Arvind’s first look and said, “First time I saw #ArvindSwamy in Roja and I was blown away by the young and dynamic actor’s performance. Then of course I watched him in the film Bombay. And for me, that was the arrival of a unique actor on the Indian film’s horizon. It was much later we did a film- ‘Saat Rang Ke Sapne’ I found the most dependable and trustworthy friend for life.”

Kher continued, “So there was nobody else that came to my mind when I wanted to cast an actor for the role of #MajorSrinivasan for #TanviTheGreat. #MajorSrini as he’s called in the film is powerhouse of strength, courage and bravery. Arvind’s performance made me feel proud. Just like the INDIAN ARMY makes us all feel- SAFE, SECURE and DIGNIFIED. Thank you Swamy ji (as I call him) for your friendship, faith in me and your BRILLIANCE. You are not only a great actor but a great friend too. Your character of #MajorSrini will be remembered for years to come. Jai Hind! #Gratitude.”

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

